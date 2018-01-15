Turkey may begin military operation in Syria by late January - media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces may begin military operations in the Syrian city of Afrin before the end of January, Turkish media reported Jan. 15.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been put on full alert to begin a military operation in Afrin against the YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) and the PYD (Kurdish Democratic Union Party) terrorist groups.

The units of the Turkish Armed Forces located in Syria, in particular in the city of Al-Bab, are also ready for the military operation.