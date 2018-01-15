S. Korea mulls further trade & economic co-op with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Chin Ki Hoon.

The ministry said in a message that the parties exchanged views on intensifying the interstate cooperation and expressed commitment to interaction within international organizations.

The two sides spoke about the great prospects for trade and economic cooperation, and also discussed the possibility of establishing close ties between the business structures of the two countries.

Seoul counts on partnership with Turkmenistan in such areas as the development of gas fields, the creation of petrochemical and gas infrastructures, and the modernization of industry.