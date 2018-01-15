Iran hopeful to receive first American aircraft this year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A senior Iranian transportation official has expressed hope that the country would acquire a US-made aircraft over the current year.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan has said that the country would receive the Boeing aircraft in the last quarter of 2018, Khabaronline news website reported.

In case Iran manages to receive the aircraft it be will the country’s first American plane since Tehran concluded the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/nuclear deal) in January 2016, Iran inked deals to acquire 100 planes from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from ATR.

The Islamic Republic has already received 11 aircraft, including three Airbus and eight ATR.

Back in December, the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing told Trend that the company would continue following the US government’s lead with regards to deals with Iran.

Boeing made the comments after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would require the Treasury ‎Department to notify Congress about the activities of the Iranian company that purchases the ‎planes, as well as the financing used for the deal and certify that they would not aid Iran's effort ‎to distribute weapons.‎

The US lawmakers, however, emphasized that the legislation would not bar any aircraft sales to ‎Iran.

