Osh airport closed due to thick fog

2018-01-15 11:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Osh international airport is closed due to difficult weather conditions, Kabar with refence to the press service of the Manas international airport OJSC reported.

The airport is temporarily does not accept and does not release aircrafts because of the dense fog starting from 00:30 am. of Jan.15.