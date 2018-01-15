Lavrov slams US statements on Iran nuclear deal

2018-01-15 11:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Washington’s statements on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program will not boost optimism and stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Friday, summarizing the results of Moscow’s diplomatic activities in 2017, TASS reports.

"The recent statements aimed at disrupting the implementation of the JCPOA have boosted neither optimism nor stability," he said.

