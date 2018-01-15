Courses for gymnastics coaches in Baku very productive: Russian participant (PHOTO)

2018-01-15 12:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Coaching courses of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), held in Baku, turned out to be very productive, Yana Lukonina, Russian coach, the world and European champion, told reporters in Baku Jan. 15.

“We learned a lot of new things, we worked hard, and now the exams are ahead,” she said.

Talking about her coaching experience, Lukonina noted that her team has already managed to achieve a lot of success.