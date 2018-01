Turkmen agency to work to prevent risks against economy

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov decreed to appoint Serdar Djelilov as chairman of the Agency for Protection from Economic Risks under the Ministry of Economy and Development.