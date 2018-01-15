Emir of Qatar due in Turkey

2018-01-15 12:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a one-day visit to Turkey, Turkish media reported Jan. 15.

Reportedly, the visit will take place today at the invitation of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two sides are expected to discuss regional issues, as well as the strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to the results of eight months of 2017, 121 companies from Qatar with a total capital of five billion Turkish liras were operating in Turkey.