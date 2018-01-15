Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company keen to buy “Stalin’s yacht”

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC really has an intention to buy the “Maxim Gorky” motor ship from the Moscow River Shipping Company, the Azerbaijani company told Trend Jan. 15.

“There is such an intention. However, a decision has not been made,” said the company.

The details of the talks are not specified, and it is known only that the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC is one of the contenders for the acquisition of the motor ship.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported citing sources in the market and Director General of the Moscow River Shipping Company Konstantin Anisimov that the motor ship has been used only as a restaurant since 2014 due to the high cost of its operation, and the Russian company intends to sell it for about 20 million rubles.