Turkey extends length of canal linking Black and Marmara seas

2018-01-15 12:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The project length of the Istanbul Canal, a waterway that will link the Black and Marmara seas, has been extended by another two kilometers, and will total 45 kilometers, Turkish Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan said Jan. 15, Turkish media reported.

Technical research for construction of the Istanbul Canal has been fully completed, he said.

The minister noted that the construction of the waterway in Istanbul will start this year.

The cost of construction is estimated at 60 billion liras. The construction project received an environmental safety certificate.

As many as 6,000 people will be involved in the construction.