Russia calls Vancouver meeting on North Korea 'destructive'

2018-01-15 12:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Moscow considers the Vancouver ministerial meeting on North Korea to be destructive and refutes false reports about its support for the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference on Monday, TASS reports.

He pointed to a statement made by the US Department of State, which claimed that consultations on preparations for the meeting had been held with Moscow and Beijing who allegedly supported those efforts. "It is outright lies. We said clearly that we consider these efforts and this meeting to be destructive," the Russian top diplomat stressed.