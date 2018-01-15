Turkey's Erdogan to run for president in 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will put forward his candidacy for the presidential election, to be held in 2019, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus said, the Turkish media reported Jan. 15.

Erdogan will put forward his candidacy as the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kurtulmus noted.

Kurtulmus added that former President Abdullah Gul is unlikely to put forward his candidacy for the presidential election.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that Gul may put forward his candidacy for the 2019 presidential election.