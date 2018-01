OPEC oil price decreases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The price of OPEC oil basket stood at $67.17 a barrel on Jan. 12, which is $0.21 less than on Jan. 11, the cartel told Trend Jan. 15.