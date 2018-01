Karabakh conflict can be settled only by conflict parties: Russian FM (UPDATE)

2018-01-15 13:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:23)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be settled only by the conflict parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference Jan. 15.