Georgia’s external trade up 13.8% in 2017

2018-01-15 13:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Georgia’s external trade grew by 13.8 percent in 2017 and reached $10.70 billion, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

Last year the value of Georgia’s exports increased by 29.1 percent to $2.72 billion, while the value of imports also increased 9.4 percent to $7.97 billion with respect to 2016, says the Geostat preliminary data.

Georgia’s trade deficit equalled $5.25 billion this year, which was a 49 percent share of the country's total trade turnover.