Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s deposit auction

2018-01-15 13:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 250 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on Jan. 15, the CBA said in a message.

The demand from banks amounted to 318 million manats, which exceeded the supply by 27 percent.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the framework of the auctions was 14.2 percent.