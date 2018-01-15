Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC opens tender to select insurance company

2018-01-15 13:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Leyla Abdullayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC, which specializes in exploration, study, development and management of non-ferrous metal deposits, has announced an open tender to select an insurance company for transportation of non-ferrous metal ingots.

The tender participation fee is 250 Azerbaijani manats, which should be transferred to the following account: AZ85PAHA38020AZNHC0190068658

Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN): 1403467421

Bank: PASHA Bank OJSC

Code: 505141

TIN: 1700767721

Correspondent account: AZ82NABZ01350100000000071944

Swift code: PAHAAZ22

Bidders should submit the following documents:

- a written application for participation in the tender;

- a bank check on transfer of participation fee;

- tender proposal;