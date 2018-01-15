Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC opens tender to select insurance company

2018-01-15 13:59 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
By Leyla Abdullayeva – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC, which specializes in exploration, study, development and management of non-ferrous metal deposits, has announced an open tender to select an insurance company for transportation of non-ferrous metal ingots.
The tender participation fee is 250 Azerbaijani manats, which should be transferred to the following account: AZ85PAHA38020AZNHC0190068658
Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN): 1403467421
Bank: PASHA Bank OJSC
Code: 505141
TIN: 1700767721
Correspondent account: AZ82NABZ01350100000000071944
Swift code: PAHAAZ22
Bidders should submit the following documents:
- a written application for participation in the tender;
- a bank check on transfer of participation fee;
- tender proposal;