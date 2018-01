US openly supporting terrorist groups - Turkish deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US is openly supporting the YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) and the PYD (Kurdish Democratic Union Party) terrorist groups in Syria, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, the country’s media reported Jan. 15.

He said that the actions of the US don’t correspond to the spirit of the allied relations between Washington and Turkey.