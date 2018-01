Chairman of Turkmen Agrarian Party elected

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Byashim Annagurbanov has been elected chairman of the Central Council of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, the political organization said in a message Jan. 15.