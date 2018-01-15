UAE says Qatari fighter jets intercepted civilian flight

2018-01-15 15:17 | www.trend.az | 1

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Qatari fighter jets intercepted an Emirati civilian aircraft during a routine flight to Bahrain, which Qatar denied, Reuters reports.

The UAE Civil Aviation authority condemned the alleged incident and said it would take “all necessary legal measures to ensure the safety and security of civil air traffic.”

Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, the director of Qatar’s government communications office, said on his official Twitter account that the charge was “completely untrue”.

The UAE is one of four Arab countries, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, that imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied the charges.