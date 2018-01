Investigation on Azerbaijani soldier’s death underway

Jan. 15

Soldier Sanan Mammadov was killed as a result of gross violation of combat duty rules, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Jan. 15.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has begun an investigation on the issue.