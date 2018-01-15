Software piracy level in Azerbaijan drops, yet still high

The level of software piracy in Azerbaijan doesn’t exceed 75 percent, the country’s Copyright Agency told Trend Jan. 15.

Positive dynamics in the reduction of software piracy by 21 percentage points was observed in Azerbaijan from 2005 to 2017, according to the agency.

During the same period, piracy level in the book publishing sphere fell from 61 to 28 percent, and in the audio and video products market - from 90 to 65 percent.

At the end of 2017, the agency registered 667 works of 354 authors.