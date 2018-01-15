Erdogan: Turkey to continue bombing terrorist positions in Syria

2018-01-15 16:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will continue bombing positions of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Jan. 15.

Erdogan said that Turkey will continue fighting against PYD and YPG and all the terrorist organizations in the region.

He also noted that the US position on PYD and YPG is wrong.

Earlier, the Turkish Armed Forces hit the positions of PYD and YPG in the Syrian city of Afrin.