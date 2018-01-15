Turkish police confiscate over 1 ton of drugs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Police of the Diyarbakir province in eastern Turkey have confiscated over one ton of drugs as a result of a special operation, the provincial police said in a message Jan. 15.

There are also detainees within the operation, according to the message.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a total of 20,000 tons of heroin were confiscated in Turkey in 2017.

This shows that Turkey is facing a great risk and must tighten the fight against drug addiction, he noted.

Soylu added that during 2016, 520 people died from drug overdose in Turkey, and in 2017, the death toll reached 1,020 people.

“The death toll from drug overdose is growing every year,” Soylu said.