President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Bulgarian PM (PHOTO)

2018-01-15 17:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is on a working visit in the country on Jan. 15.

The head of state welcomed the Bulgarian prime minister. Following, a joint photo was taken.

It was noted during the meeting that bilateral relations in political, economic and other spheres have been developing successfully.

The importance of Bulgarian prime minister’s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of strengthening relations was emphasized. The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

