Bulgarian PM arrives in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has arrived in Baku on a working visit, said a message on the official Facebook page of the prime minister.

During the two-day visit, Borissov will attend the opening of a direct flight between Baku and Sofia.

The delegation headed by Bulgaria’s prime minister includes Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov, Transport, Information Technology and Communications Minister Ivaylo Moskovski.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have great potential for developing energy cooperation. Azerbaijani gas can be delivered to Bulgaria via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

IGB will allow Bulgaria receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will deliver the Shah Deniz gas to the European markets.



Initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

