Azerbaijan neutralizes 8 criminal groups engaged in human trafficking

2018-01-15 17:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Eight criminal groups engaged in human trafficking were neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2017, the country’s Interior Minister Ramil Usubov said.

He made the remarks at an expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry on Jan. 15, dedicated to the results of fighting crime, protecting public order and ensuring public safety in 2017 and upcoming tasks.