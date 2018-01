Azerbaijani president, Bulgarian PM meet in expanded format (PHOTO)

2018-01-15 17:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held an expanded format meeting with participation of the two countries’ delegations.

Story still developing

