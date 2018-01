Euro strengthens against Uzbekistan's soum

2018-01-15 18:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The official euro exchange rate in Uzbekistan increased by 177.51 soums compared to last week - up to 9.965,47 soums, according to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Compared to the previous week, the official rate of the USD increased by 7.38 soums and amounted to 8146.38 soums.

The ruble appreciated slightly - by 0.92 soums - and it costs 143.97 soums.