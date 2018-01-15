President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Bulgaria have very close, friendly relations

2018-01-15 18:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have very close and friendly relations, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at an expanded meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.

"Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have established very close and friendly relations, which are also strengthened by our efforts. Today we have already discussed many important issues of bilateral interaction in the political and energy spheres. I congratulated the prime minister on the chairmanship of Bulgaria at the European Union. This is a great success of your country, a great responsibility. I am confident that you will cope with this important task with honor," said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

The president further stressed that today the delegations will discuss important issues in politics, economy and energy.

"We have very much in common; the main thing that unites us is friendly relations between our peoples and friendly relations between the leaders of our countries. I am very glad that 2018 begins with the visit of our friend," the head of state said.

