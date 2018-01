Azerbaijani FM due in France

2018-01-15 18:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to France on January 17-18, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 15.



According to the message, during the visit, Mammadyarov will have meetings with his French counterpart and other officials, as well as with the UNESCO leadership.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news