Nazarbayev’s meeting with Trump sets Kazakhstan as key player in region

2018-01-15 18:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the USA Donald Trump will meet on January 16 in the White House, amid Nazarbayev’s visit to the United States.

Being the first visit by a Central Asian president to the White House during President Donald Trump’s presidency, Nazarbayev’s meeting allows him to position Kazakhstan as a, if not the key player in the region in Mr. Trump’s mind, political analyst, senior fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University James M. Dorsey told Trend.

“With strains between the United States and Pakistan heightened, Central Asia’s potential as a US logistics hub for Afghanistan increases,” he said.

He added that Central Asia is also significant in terms of Indian-Chinese rivalry and the US’s increasingly close relationship with India.