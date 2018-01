Launching of Baku-Sofia flight to contribute to development of tourism sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The launching of Baku-Sofia direct flight will contribute to the development of tourism and business relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

Borisov made the remarks at an expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku Jan. 15.