Uzbek citizens to be able to use bank cards in national currency abroad

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 15

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek citizens will be able to use international plastic cards of Uzbek banks in national currency in other countries, Shukhrat Atabaev, deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, said.

The deputy chairman of the bank, together with representatives of ministries and departments of the economic bloc, took part in the discussion of issues of development and liberalization of Uzbekistan’s economy, which was held at the Information and Analysis Center “Development Strategy.”

A lot of work is being done to create a retail payment system integrated with the leading international payment systems, Atabaev noted.