Russia ready to support direct talks on North Korea crisis: Lavrov

2018-01-15 19:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow is ready to support direct talks between parties involved in the North Korea missile crisis, Reuters reports.

North Korea and South Korea held talks last week after a prolonged period of tension over the North’s missile and nuclear programs.

