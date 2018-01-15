Uzbekistan’s bills to undergo int’l assessment

2018-01-15 19:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 15

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

The Institute of Legislative Issues has been presented in the Oliy Majlis (Uzbek parliament), the Uzbek media reported.

Reportedly, representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), as well as heads of diplomatic missions, accredited in the country, took part in the presentation ceremony.