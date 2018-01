Armenian MPs urge people to protest against rise in prices

2018-01-15 19:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

During the parliamentary session, the members of Armenia’s Yelk opposition faction called on people to take to the streets, protest against the rise in prices and force the authorities to amend the Tax Code, the Armenian media reported Jan. 15.

The MPs accused the ruling party of actions that led to the current situation in the country.