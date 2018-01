Azerbaijani president, his spouse, Bulgarian PM have joint dinner

2018-01-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov had a joint dinner Jan. 15.

