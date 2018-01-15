Ilham Aliyev: SGC will be another contribution to European energy security

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

The Southern Gas Corridor project will be another contribution to the energy security of Europe, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, during the making of the press statements with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.

"Today we broadly discussed various aspects of our relations. We have once again confirmed that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, as two friendly countries, will continue to cooperate successfully. In the economic sphere, we must try to increase the trade turnover between our countries. Presently, it is not at the proper level," Ilham Aliyev said.

He said that corresponding instructions are given so that concrete steps are taken in a short period of time to increase the turnover between the two countries.

"I believe that there are good opportunities for mutual investment and we will also work in this direction," said President Aliyev.

He stressed that the main topic of the talks was related to energy.

"As you know, we are partners in this sphere. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria together with other countries ensure the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan has rich gas reserves. "

