President Aliyev: SOCAR to study gas supply options in Bulgaria

Azerbaijan’s state company SOCAR will soon study options of gas supply in Bulgaria, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, when making press statements together with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.