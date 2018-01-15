President Aliyev: SOCAR to study gas supply options in Bulgaria (UPDATE)

2018-01-15 20:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 20:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state company SOCAR will soon study options of gas supply in Bulgaria, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, when making press statements together with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.

"Taking into account that in a few years one billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Bulgaria, today together with Mr Prime Minister we instructed the heads of relevant structures for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to rapidly study the options of gas supply in Bulgaria and present the possible opportunities," President Aliyev said.