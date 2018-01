Azerbaijan welcomes statement of Sergey Lavrov on step by step resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Azerbaijan welcomes statement of Sergey Lavrov on step by step resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

