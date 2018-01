Bulgarian PM: Direct transport link between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria to promote tourism development

2018-01-15 22:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

The availability of direct transport link between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will promote tourism development, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, while making press statements with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Jan. 15.

The Prime Minister said that Bulgaria is exporting to Azerbaijan goods in the fields of agriculture and economy.