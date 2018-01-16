Trump thanks Qatar for efforts to combat terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday thanked the ruler of Qatar for “action to counter terrorism and extremism in all forms,” the White House said in a statement that suggested a warming of ties between the two countries, Reuters reported.

In June, Trump had called on Qatar to stop funding groups that commit terrorism, saying the Gulf nation had historically done so “at a very high level.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who along with Qatar are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, plus non-GCC member Egypt cut off diplomatic, travel and trade ties with Qatar last year, accusing it of supporting militants and their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar denies the charges and says their move is aimed at curtailing its sovereignty.