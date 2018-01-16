Romania loses its second Prime Minister in less than a year

Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose has resigned, the second Bucharest PM to do so in seven months, Sputnik reported.

After serving for less than seven months as the nation's prime minister, Tudose stepped down after losing the backing of his own political party, according to the BBC.

An ongoing power struggle within Romania's Social Democrat party also saw Tudose's predecessor, Sorin Grindeanu, relinquish his post in June.

Accusations of ballot-rigging and other forms of corruption have dogged the party, which has continued to struggle to gain public confidence.