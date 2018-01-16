Five injured in gas explosion in Belgium's Antwerp

At least five people were injured, including two seriously, when a gas explosion caused a building to collapse in Belgium's port city of Antwerp, AFP reported.

Police said emergency services were in contact with three people who are conscious under the debris in addition to the five people who were hurt.

They added that up to 20 people could have been injured.

Police said the cause of the explosion was not related to terrorism while Belgian media said it was the result of a gas explosion.