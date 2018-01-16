Turkey asks US if it is on side of terrorists or allies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday criticized the recently announced plan of the U.S. to form a so-called border army led by the terrorist PKK/PYD group in Syria, Anadolu reported.

Speaking to journalists in Canada's Vancouver city, Cavusoglu said: "The U.S. must clarify which side it is on, whether it chooses to be with its allies or terror groups?"

His remarks came following an announcement made by the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh on Sunday that it would establish a 30,000-strong new border security force with the SDF -- the U.S.-backed group, largely controlled and manned by the PKK/PYD terrorist organization in Syria.