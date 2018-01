Bridge collapse kills 10 in central Colombia

At least 10 people were killed on Monday when a bridge under construction collapsed in central Colombia, Xinhua reported.

Another two people were missing and four others injured when the structure fell along a tract of the highway that links the capital Bogota with the nearby city of Villavicencio, officials said.

