Malaysian navy deploys ship to rescue tourists stranded on Tioman

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has been deployed to rescue 93 tourists stranded on Tioman island for several days following bad weather and rough seas, The Straits Times reported.

A total of 54 foreign tourists and 39 local tourists have been stranded on the island off the east coast of Johor since Jan 11.

Tioman assemblyman Mohd Johari Hussain said Navy ship KD Terengganu is expected to arrive on the island at 10pm on Monday (Jan 15).

"Tomorrow morning (Jan 16) at 7.30am, we can start transferring people from the marina," he told The Star.

Datuk Seri Mohd Johari said seven local people will also be allowed to board the ship as they had urgent matters to attend to on the mainland.