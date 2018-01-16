Iran to buy 10 passenger planes from Canada

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Canada will supply Iran with 10 passenger planes, Reza Baqerinejad, head of Qeshm Free Zone Investment and Development Company, said.

Montreal-based multinational aerospace and transportation company, Bombardier Inc‎. has finalized a contract regarding the issue and handed over it to Qeshm Free Zone Organization ‎for signature, Baqerinejad said, the organization’s official website reported.

The contract is prepared following two years of negotiations, Baqerinejad said, adding that Iran will purchase 10 Bombardier CRJ900 from the Canadian air-plane maker.

Once the deal is signed, the plane-maker will hand over 10 planes to Iran in a two aircraft per each three months schedule, he said.

The purchased planes will join to the fleet of a new airline, namely "Fly Qeshm", which will be launch by Qeshm Free Zone Organization, the official added.

It was earlier announced that the airline will start operation as of February 2018.